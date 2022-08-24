Beam Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.92 Million (BEAM)

Beam (BEAM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Beam coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000787 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market capitalization of $20.50 million and $1.92 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Beam has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Safe (SAFE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00055404 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Beam

Beam is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 121,431,640 coins. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

