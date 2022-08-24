Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 250 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 63.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 643 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after purchasing an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total transaction of $66,666.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,799 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,419.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total value of $3,075,693.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,276 shares of company stock valued at $8,598,394. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.86. 272,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,018,112. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on META. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.37.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.