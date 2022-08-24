Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 2,750 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,854. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.41. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

