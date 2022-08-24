Bellevue Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 20,290 John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Bellevue Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 102,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,252 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of JHMI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.19. The company had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,843. John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $42.37 and a 12 month high of $56.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day moving average is $48.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.