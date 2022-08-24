Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 372 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 372 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 355.0% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 26,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 20,522 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 28,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $544,000. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 192,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $63.69. 564,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,160,304. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.53 and a 200-day moving average of $68.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $59.54 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.