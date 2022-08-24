Benchmark Begins Coverage on NOV (NYSE:NOV)

Research analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

NOV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Performance

NOV stock traded up $0.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.81. 106,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,701. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.78 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About NOV

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in NOV by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in NOV by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,434 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NOV by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in NOV by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,191 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.