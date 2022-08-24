Berenberg Bank Initiates Coverage on JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN)

Equities researchers at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “not rated” rating on the stock.

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Stock Down 0.5 %

JLEN opened at GBX 130 ($1.57) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £859.99 million and a P/E ratio of 419.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 124.34 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.47. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a 12-month low of GBX 101 ($1.22) and a 12-month high of GBX 133.40 ($1.61).

Insider Buying and Selling at JLEN Environmental Assets Group

In related news, insider Ed Warner acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.53) per share, with a total value of £76,200 ($92,073.47).

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Company Profile

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

