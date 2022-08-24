Berry (BERRY) Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges

Berry (BERRY) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Berry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry has a market cap of $8.77 million and approximately $666,143.00 worth of Berry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Berry has traded down 32.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004596 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,760.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003841 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.98 or 0.00128583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00033557 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00075752 BTC.

Berry Profile

Berry is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Berry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,156,115,060 coins. The official website for Berry is sbpglobal.io. Berry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Berry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry using one of the exchanges listed above.

