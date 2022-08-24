BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,248.75 ($27.17).

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 2,200 ($26.58) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,440 ($29.48) to GBX 2,490 ($30.09) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of LON BHP opened at GBX 2,468.13 ($29.82) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. BHP Group has a 52-week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($21.44) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,249.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,522.62. The stock has a market cap of £124.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 741.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.89%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

