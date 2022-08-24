Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Down to $23.74

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.74, but opened at $23.07. Bilibili shares last traded at $24.32, with a volume of 208,066 shares trading hands.

BILI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $33.40 to $25.30 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Bilibili Trading Up 2.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bilibili

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 39.78% and a negative return on equity of 34.71%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Analysts predict that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in Bilibili by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 20,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Bilibili by 389.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 17,835 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth about $941,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 807,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,239,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 709,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,936,000 after purchasing an additional 144,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

