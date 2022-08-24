Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Cap Achieves $34,124.15

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Bintex Futures coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00001560 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $34,124.15 and approximately $10,890.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bintex Futures has traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bintex Futures Coin Profile

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com. The official message board for Bintex Futures is medium.com/@bintexfutures. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

