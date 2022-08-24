BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

BIOLASE Stock Performance

Shares of BIOL stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $26.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.03. BIOLASE has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $20.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The medical technology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.29). BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 77.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in BIOLASE by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter valued at $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,621,992 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 39,281 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

