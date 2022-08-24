BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Declares Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BioPharma Credit Price Performance
Shares of BPCR stock opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.30 million and a PE ratio of 16.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.98. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01).
BioPharma Credit Company Profile
