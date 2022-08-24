BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR) Declares Dividend of $0.02

BioPharma Credit PLC (LON:BPCR – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BPCR stock opened at GBX 0.97 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £13.30 million and a PE ratio of 16.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.98. BioPharma Credit has a 1-year low of GBX 0.92 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.05 ($0.01).

BioPharma Credit PLC, an investment trust, primarily invests in interest-bearing debt assets. Its assets are secured by royalties or other cash flows derived from the sales of approved life sciences products. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Exeter, the United Kingdom.

