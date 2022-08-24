Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Shares Gap Down to $8.11

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.11, but opened at $7.73. Bioventus shares last traded at $7.73, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bioventus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Bioventus Trading Down 1.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $618.83 million, a P/E ratio of -22.76 and a beta of 2.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bioventus

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $140.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.01 million. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 0.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,958,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,602 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 6.0% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,352,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 77,061 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 49.6% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,196,000 after acquiring an additional 446,935 shares during the last quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Bioventus by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,679,000 after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter worth $9,967,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.