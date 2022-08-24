Bitcoin Asset (BTA) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $667,663.49

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Asset has a market capitalization of $667,663.49 and $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00024088 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.27 or 0.00263650 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001039 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000935 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Profile

BTA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @Bata_io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Asset

According to CryptoCompare, “Bata (BTA) is a peer-to-peer currency that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. BTA is an open source, global payment network that is fully decentralized without any central authorities. Mathematics secures the network and empowers individuals to control their own finances. BTA features faster transaction confirmation times and improved storage efficiency than the leading math-based currencies. BTA has substantial industry support, trade volume and liquidity, BTA is a proven medium of commerce complementary to Bitcoin (BTC). Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Asset should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

