Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.71 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00003600 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and $52.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68.23 or 0.00316926 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00120130 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00079760 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 28.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000155 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

