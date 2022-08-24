BitCore Price Reaches $0.0667 on Top Exchanges (BTX)

BitCore (BTX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000308 BTC on exchanges. BitCore has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $104,749.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,626.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,674.16 or 0.07741406 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00024490 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00166985 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00263708 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.15 or 0.00708183 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.99 or 0.00614950 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc.

BitCore Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

