Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) President Timothy J. Mayopoulos Sells 26,228 Shares

Blend Labs, Inc. President Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 26,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $76,323.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 634,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,847,393.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Blend Labs Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of BLND stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.99. The company's stock had a trading volume of 998,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,360,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $4.69. Blend Labs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Blend Labs last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $65.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 228.19% and a negative return on equity of 42.53%. Blend Labs's revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blend Labs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLND. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blend Labs by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth $3,183,000. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $2.50 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.63.

Blend Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND)

