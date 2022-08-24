Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF) & Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Financial Survey

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) and Blue Capital Reinsurance (OTCMKTS:BCRHF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.4% of Palomar shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Palomar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Blue Capital Reinsurance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Palomar and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palomar $247.79 million 7.70 $45.85 million $1.78 42.44 Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Palomar has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Palomar and Blue Capital Reinsurance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palomar 0 0 5 0 3.00 Blue Capital Reinsurance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Palomar currently has a consensus price target of $81.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.43%. Given Palomar’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Palomar is more favorable than Blue Capital Reinsurance.

Profitability

This table compares Palomar and Blue Capital Reinsurance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palomar 15.41% 14.95% 6.00% Blue Capital Reinsurance N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Palomar has a beta of 0.12, suggesting that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Capital Reinsurance has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Palomar beats Blue Capital Reinsurance on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products. It markets and distributes its products through retail agents, wholesale brokers, program administrators, and carrier partnerships. The company was formerly known as GC Palomar Holdings. Palomar Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Blue Capital Reinsurance

Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. is in liquidation. Previously, the company, through its subsidiaries, provided collateralized reinsurance in the property catastrophe market in the United States and internationally. Blue Capital Reinsurance Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2013 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

