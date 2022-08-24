Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC reduced its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in DocuSign by 14.6% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 42.1% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in DocuSign by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,129,000 after buying an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. 75.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wedbush downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

DocuSign Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $61.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.06. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.86 and a 52-week high of $314.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.64 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.