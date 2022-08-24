Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Purchases New Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MP. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 226.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MP Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of MP Materials by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 381,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,345,000 after acquiring an additional 116,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MP Materials

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,603,411 shares in the company, valued at $324,778,765.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 241,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $9,713,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,388,063 shares in the company, valued at $55,800,132.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $151,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,603,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,778,765.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,870,789 shares of company stock worth $185,732,283. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

MP Materials Price Performance

Shares of MP opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.93. MP Materials Corp. has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 19.75, a current ratio of 20.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.67.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 49.26% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $143.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MP Materials from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

MP Materials Profile

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

