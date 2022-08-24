Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Sells 14,500 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 37.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 943,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,959,000 after acquiring an additional 256,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 631,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,328 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $6,865,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 21.2% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.3% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 140,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 47,588 shares during the period. 40.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $8.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.53 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total transaction of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $101,141.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,960,928 shares in the company, valued at $17,432,649.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 77,607 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $784,606.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 606,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,131,977.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,613 shares of company stock worth $3,633,792 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

