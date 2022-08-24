Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Trims Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 97.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 154,003 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Xylem by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,052,578 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,164,867,000 after acquiring an additional 852,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,227,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,645,000 after purchasing an additional 180,210 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Xylem by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,540,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,407,000 after buying an additional 148,761 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Xylem by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,258,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,766,000 after buying an additional 101,480 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Xylem by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,092,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,852,000 after buying an additional 55,901 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.11.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. Xylem had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $765,053.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 5,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total value of $501,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,385.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,053.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,580 shares of company stock worth $1,185,927 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.30.

About Xylem

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.