BMO Capital Markets Lowers Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to Market Perform

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Rating) (NYSE:BNS) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNS. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. CSFB lowered their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$84.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$87.27.

Bank of Nova Scotia Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of TSE BNS traded down C$1.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$74.62. 2,166,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,215,109. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$77.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$83.93. The stock has a market cap of C$88.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.92. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of C$71.21 and a 12-month high of C$95.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia ( TSE:BNS Get Rating ) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The bank reported C$2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 8.6099992 EPS for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

