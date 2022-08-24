BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR) Trading 0.2% Higher

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF (TSE:ZPR – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$10.34 and last traded at C$10.34. 112,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 212,470 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.32.

BMO Laddered Preferred Share Index ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.62.

