BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $19.46 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,028 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 12.4% of BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,187,247,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after acquiring an additional 6,052,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,446,749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,860 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,020,759,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

IVV stock traded up $1.88 on Wednesday, hitting $416.42. 143,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,940,925. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $398.32 and a 200-day moving average of $417.79.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.