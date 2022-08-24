BMS Financial Advisors LLC Has $513,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,918 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $212.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,521,778. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $281.16.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on SYK. TheStreet lowered Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Stryker to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.00.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

