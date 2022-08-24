BMS Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $430,000 Investment in Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $358,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 35,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 53,283 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FSMD traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,350. Fidelity Small-Mid Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $28.71 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.48.

