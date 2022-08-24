BMS Financial Advisors LLC Takes $546,000 Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BMS Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $244.48. The stock had a trading volume of 33,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,471,858. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.83.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 65.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,816. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total transaction of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,037.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.14.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

