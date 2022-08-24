Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.65

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 40057 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.64.

Bonterra Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$82.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.04.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Company Profile

In related news, Director Marc-André Pelletier bought 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$385,000. Insiders have purchased 111,400 shares of company stock worth $80,060 over the last quarter.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

