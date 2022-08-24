Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Target during the first quarter worth approximately $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,528,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in Target by 32.5% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Target by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.61. 106,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,287. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $188.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Target to $210.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.42.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.