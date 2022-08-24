Boston Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $8,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE SHW traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $239.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,439. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.43. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $354.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.18 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.05.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 82.04% and a net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

