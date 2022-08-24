Boston Family Office LLC Trims Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Boston Family Office LLC cut its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up 1.6% of Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Boston Family Office LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $22,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.0% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 304,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,945,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 133.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,895,000 after purchasing an additional 23,137 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC stock traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $167.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,911. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $83.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $158.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.53.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.03. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. The business had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.60.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.