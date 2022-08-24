BOX (NYSE:BOX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.29-0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $250-252 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.23 million. BOX also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.16 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BOX from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.56.

Get BOX alerts:

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $29.26. 1,815,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,684,989. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -91.44 and a beta of 1.14. BOX has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $33.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day moving average is $27.74.

Insider Activity

BOX ( NYSE:BOX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BOX will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,901,373.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.65, for a total transaction of $384,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,447,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,123,629.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,000 shares of company stock worth $1,124,970 over the last 90 days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.