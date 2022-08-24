Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Decreases Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 897,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,975,000 after purchasing an additional 39,679 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 859,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,380,000 after purchasing an additional 58,449 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,942,000. 79.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 2,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.03, for a total value of $1,165,069.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,359.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GWW. Stephens raised their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $505.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $421.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $399.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $518.57.

W.W. Grainger stock opened at $576.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $500.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.86. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $391.16 and a 12-month high of $588.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.65 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 57.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.27 EPS. Equities analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 28.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $1.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

