Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Darden Restaurants from $172.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.65.

Insider Activity

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.1 %

In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 222,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 41,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total value of $5,168,231.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 222,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,745,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy J. Wilmott purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,094 shares in the company, valued at $3,251,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DRI opened at $126.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.45. The company has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.31. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.96 and a 1-year high of $164.28.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 9.89%. Equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading

