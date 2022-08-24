Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $4,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 432,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,024,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,523,000 after acquiring an additional 416,700 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 72.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 17,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

GPK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

In other Graphic Packaging news, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Michael James Farrell sold 12,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $298,389.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,461.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jean Francois Roche sold 46,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $1,055,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.95. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $17.63 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

