Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Invests $5.47 Million in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 44,052 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,467,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Qorvo by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Qorvo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Qorvo from $155.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.55.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $98.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.70. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $192.92.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.05. Qorvo had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 2,438 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.18, for a total value of $268,618.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,754,824.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,563,943.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,602 shares of company stock worth $1,707,506 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Qorvo Profile

(Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

Further Reading

