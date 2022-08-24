Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases 7,260 Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 267,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $7,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 1st quarter valued at about $337,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 156.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 503,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 307,821 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in NortonLifeLock by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 302,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,025,000 after acquiring an additional 41,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 294,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 187,600 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 1,400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.38 per share, for a total transaction of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,181,938 shares in the company, valued at $205,491,772.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Peter A. Feld bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.03 per share, for a total transaction of $11,015,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,024,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,608,458.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld purchased 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $31,332,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,181,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,491,772.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Price Performance

NortonLifeLock Announces Dividend

NLOK opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.55 and a 1-year high of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 34.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

NortonLifeLock Profile

(Get Rating)

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.