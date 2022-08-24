Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Purchases Shares of 195,960 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 195,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,103,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNFI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,956,000. JCP Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the first quarter worth $10,089,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the fourth quarter worth $8,232,000. Kiltearn Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.9% in the first quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 3,196,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,181,000 after buying an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in United Natural Foods by 289.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 198,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 147,909 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $47.11 on Wednesday. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.57.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

