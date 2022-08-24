Bragg Financial Advisors Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TT shares. Cowen raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Trane Technologies from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.38.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $157.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $120.64 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.81%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

