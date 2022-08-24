Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $8.28

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.28 and last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 1156706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 83.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Institutional Trading of Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.96% and a net margin of 3.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

