Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target at $38.63

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FQVLF shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$44.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Shares of FQVLF opened at $19.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.99. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1241 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is a boost from First Quantum Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.00. First Quantum Minerals’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

