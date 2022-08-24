Brokerages Set Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Target Price at $697.50

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $697.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 875.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $750.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

NYSE:NVO opened at $106.57 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $91.51 and a twelve month high of $122.16. The company has a market cap of $241.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5836 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.18%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVO. American Research & Management Co. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 24,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 29,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

