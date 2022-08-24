Cabot Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.

Cabot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.

Cabot Price Performance

NYSE:CBT opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60.

Insider Activity

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cabot will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cabot

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Cabot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cabot in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

See Also

