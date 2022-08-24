Cabot Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (NYSE:CBT)

Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th.
Cabot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cabot has a dividend payout ratio of 20.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cabot to earn $7.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.7%.
NYSE:CBT opened at $74.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Cabot has a 52-week low of $47.59 and a 52-week high of $78.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60.
In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $357,444.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 4,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total transaction of $357,444.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,021,535.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $1,341,917.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,109,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Cabot by 176.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Cabot by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Cabot in the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Cabot in the first quarter worth approximately $255,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBT shares. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.
Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.
