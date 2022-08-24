Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0939 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CDPYF opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.73. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $50.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDPYF has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$63.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.28.

About Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust

CAPREIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. CAPREIT owns approximately 57,000 suites, including townhomes and manufactured housing sites, in Canada and, indirectly through its investment in ERES, approximately 5,800 suites in the Netherlands. CAPREIT manages approximately 61,200 of its owned suites in Canada and Netherlands, and additionally approximately 3,800 suites in Ireland as at September 30, 2020.

