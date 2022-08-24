Canagold Resources (TSE:CCM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.22

Canagold Resources Ltd. (TSE:CCM – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.26, with a volume of 12200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Canagold Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.33.

About Canagold Resources

Canagold Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal properties in the United States and Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the New Polaris gold mine project that consist of 61 mineral claims and 1 grid claim covering an area of approximately 2,956 acres located at Tulsequah River Valley.

