Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Bought by Wintrust Investments LLC

Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.2 %

CAH stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.70. 27,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,304,833. The company has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $71.45.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The firm had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

