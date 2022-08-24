Carry (CRE) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

Carry (CRE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 24th. One Carry coin can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Carry has a total market cap of $40.27 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Carry has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Carry alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00058525 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000023 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 31.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000137 BTC.

About Carry

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,790,810,727 coins. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Carry is medium.com/carryprotocol.

Carry Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.