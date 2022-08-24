Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $14.68

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.68 and last traded at $14.53, with a volume of 43805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.10.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPRX shares. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.58.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total transaction of $2,029,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 761,724 shares in the company, valued at $10,306,125.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director David S. Tierney sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $283,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,211.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Steve Miller sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $2,029,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 761,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,306,125.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 306,893 shares of company stock valued at $4,165,435. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 220,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 53,383 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 134.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 211,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 121,169 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,774 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 19,408 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 219,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

